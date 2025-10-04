Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 475,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 46,679 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0%

Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 35.35.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 231.88%.

SILA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sila Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

