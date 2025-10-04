Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 108.0% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 185.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 421.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Daniel C. Smith bought 335 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $62,293.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,321.35. This represents a 1.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 219 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $40,723.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,632.55. The trade was a 1.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,163 shares of company stock valued at $401,605. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $185.58 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

