Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Stock Price Down 11.2% – What’s Next?

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $183.00 and last traded at $183.00. Approximately 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.05.

Sopra Steria Group Stock Down 11.2%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.55.

About Sopra Steria Group

(Get Free Report)

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. It operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. The company offers digital transformation consulting services; artificial intelligence; technology services in the field of artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, data, internet of things, digital interactions, emerging technologies, 5G design center, industrial metaverse, and intelligent process automation; systems integration comprising smart application modernization and product lifecycle management; infrastructure management services, including consulting, cloud, end-user support, digital workplace, and legacy services; and cybersecurity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sopra Steria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopra Steria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.