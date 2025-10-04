SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR Position Cut by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $21,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,315.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWR opened at $100.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $109.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average is $97.15.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

