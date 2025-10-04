SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $22,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Novem Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 106,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $35.51 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

