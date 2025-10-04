Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $23,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 959,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 110.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 36.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $681.46 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $362.31 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $695.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $664.29. The company has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $765.00 to $770.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

