Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

SXI opened at $214.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.62 and its 200-day moving average is $169.79. Standex International has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $218.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Standex International had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $222.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 11,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,224,195. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,992 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $606,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,741.40. The trade was a 26.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,179. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Standex International by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

