State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5,565.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 0.78. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.77.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $297.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.63 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.26%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

