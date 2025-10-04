State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,845.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 88,957 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 58.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 809,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 53,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,095.89. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 718,688 shares in the company, valued at $13,417,904.96. This trade represents a 8.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $223,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,917.55. This trade represents a 25.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVB Financial

CVB Financial Trading Up 1.0%

CVBF opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. CVB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.67.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $126.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

About CVB Financial

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.