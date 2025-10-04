State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $120.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.04.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

