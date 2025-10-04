State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $92,691,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $50,665,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 424,691 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $34,364,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,243,000 after purchasing an additional 318,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.3%

EHC opened at $123.13 on Friday. Encompass Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $127.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,177.14. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

