State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,992,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,901,000 after purchasing an additional 528,367 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,675,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,416,000 after buying an additional 422,729 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,453,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,396,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,182,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,537,000 after buying an additional 242,300 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Loop Capital set a $65.00 price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $53.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

