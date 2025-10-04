State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,074 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 13.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 5.0% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 24.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 19.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $58,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,399.48. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mccleary sold 9,754 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $1,078,987.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,210.84. This represents a 17.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.48. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $123.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.83.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.82%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PriceSmart

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.