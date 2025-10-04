State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,097 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $5,559,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $3,023,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE opened at $55.50 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $955.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.82 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,732,705.10. Following the transaction, the president owned 24,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,987.92. This trade represents a 63.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 12,388 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $816,121.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,379.28. The trade was a 64.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

