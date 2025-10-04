State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in California Water Service Group $CWT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,029,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,824,000 after buying an additional 67,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,017,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,769,000 after buying an additional 527,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after buying an additional 56,993 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 700,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,949,000 after buying an additional 52,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $21,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $264.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

