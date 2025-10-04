State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Masco Corporation $MAS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,092,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,883,985,000 after acquiring an additional 984,403 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Masco by 47.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,882,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,972,000 after buying an additional 155,351 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,535,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,291,000 after buying an additional 71,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after buying an additional 257,572 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Baird R W cut shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

