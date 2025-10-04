State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 590 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research raised Clorox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $134.08.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $116.53 and a one year high of $171.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.07%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.