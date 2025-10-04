Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Absci Call Options (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,589 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 86% compared to the average daily volume of 1,391 call options.

Shares of ABSI opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $505.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.06. Absci has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.33.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 2,737.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Absci will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ABSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Absci from $6.40 to $5.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Absci from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Absci in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Absci from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Absci in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Absci has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.98.

In related news, CAO Todd Bedrick purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 180,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,155.60. This represents a 5.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Menelas N. Pangalos purchased 95,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $254,788.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 113,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,133.60. This represents a 527.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 155,785 shares of company stock valued at $433,788. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 352,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 53.1% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 33,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

