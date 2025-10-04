StoneCo Ltd. $STNE Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 43.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 18.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 334.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 327.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

StoneCo Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of STNE opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 8.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $643.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.