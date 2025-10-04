Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Strategy by 28.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Strategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,352,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Strategy by 47.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Strategy by 42.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the first quarter worth $236,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $7,406,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,661,700. This trade represents a 43.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 265,474 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,259 and have sold 152,150 shares valued at $62,847,251. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.54.

MSTR stock opened at $351.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.36 and its 200 day moving average is $362.20. Strategy Inc has a one year low of $163.97 and a one year high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.74) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

