Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 6,550.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,788,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,967,000 after acquiring an additional 63,990 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 129.9% during the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 481,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 271,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 130.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 121.9% in the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 292,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 160,862 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

GPCR stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of -1.65.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

