Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

SNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNCY

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 0.5%

SNCY stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $634.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $263.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $65,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,109 shares in the company, valued at $330,936.62. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,037,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,065,000 after purchasing an additional 437,550 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,533,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,721 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,178,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,351,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,076,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 354,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,838,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 156,522 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.