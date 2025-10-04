TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.55.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 3.3%

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $158.57 on Friday. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $167.76. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $179,009.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,231.44. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $129,012.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,777 shares in the company, valued at $7,458,585.68. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $430,163 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

