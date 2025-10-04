Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Stake Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $91,763.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,693.84. The trade was a 47.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $799,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.