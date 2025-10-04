The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 123,850.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 56.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $134.08.

Clorox Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $116.53 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. Clorox’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 76.07%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

