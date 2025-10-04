The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,819 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 37,110 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 72,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 687.0% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE PNC opened at $198.54 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

