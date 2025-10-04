The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $346.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.10 and a 200-day moving average of $348.49.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

