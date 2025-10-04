TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.53.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

