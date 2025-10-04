Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 3,908 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 559,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,697,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rainier Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.49.

Apple Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $258.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.09 and a 200-day moving average of $214.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

