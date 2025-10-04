Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF (NASDAQ:APPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF (NASDAQ:APPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,700 shares, an increase of 137.1% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 388,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF Price Performance
Shares of Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF stock opened at $133.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05. Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $157.62.
Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF Company Profile
