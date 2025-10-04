Truist Financial Corp Acquires 10,714 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Luminist Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $437.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $420.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.41. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $286.00 and a 12 month high of $439.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.