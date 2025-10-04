Truist Financial Corp Acquires 28,508 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 421,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,508 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $20,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $126,587,000. Cyr Financial Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 255.1% during the second quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 122.2% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 543,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,158,000 after buying an additional 298,677 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of JMUB opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.