Truist Financial Corp Acquires 42,887 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $20,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 118,275.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $45.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $45.79.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

