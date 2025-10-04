Truist Financial Corp Acquires 7,392 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $20,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

