Truist Financial Corp Acquires 8,030 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.29% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,794,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,713,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,548 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $142.41 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $152.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

