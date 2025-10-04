Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,786 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $22,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 119.3% during the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 426,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 231,795 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,057 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 271,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 66,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

DFIV stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

