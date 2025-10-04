Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,447 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $18,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 293,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 654,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

NYSE OWL opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $703.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.13 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

