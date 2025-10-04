Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,159 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $20,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $194,804,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $141,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,965,000 after acquiring an additional 745,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,920,000 after acquiring an additional 355,364 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Nucor by 301.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 408,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 306,867 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 84,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,183,192. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,150,050.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,857,956.14. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,771. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.84 and its 200-day moving average is $129.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Nucor’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

