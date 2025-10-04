Truist Financial Corp Buys 96,463 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPEI

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,209,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,463 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $22,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 126.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $94,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $19.38 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

