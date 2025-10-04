Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $19,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $31,983,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,719,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,335,000 after purchasing an additional 193,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $221.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.91 and a 200 day moving average of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $224.97.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, KGI Securities raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,751.25. This trade represents a 65.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,155.20. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,545 shares of company stock worth $25,040,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

