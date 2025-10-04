Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of First Citizens BancShares worth $18,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $149,963,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.7% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 124,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 14.6% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 66,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,240.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price target on First Citizens BancShares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,320. The trade was a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,320. The trade was a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,494 shares of company stock worth $2,485,986 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,762.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,473.62 and a 52-week high of $2,412.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,911.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,886.05.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.37%.The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

