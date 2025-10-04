Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,825 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $24,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $52.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

