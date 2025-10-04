Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $19,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,524,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $318,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.