Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $19,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 124,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 38,822.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.07. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $92.79.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

