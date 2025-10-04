Truist Financial Corp Has $16.24 Million Stake in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,464 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.22% of BellRing Brands worth $16,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.29 per share, with a total value of $96,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 33,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,282.75. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Conway purchased 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49,999.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,799,986.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $400,049,919.99. This trade represents a 19.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,616 shares of company stock valued at $65,995,248 and sold 6,400 shares valued at $358,352. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.76 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 2nd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRBR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $78.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

