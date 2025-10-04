Truist Financial Corp Has $17.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $17,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,775.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $212.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.64. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $202.96 and a 52 week high of $226.73. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

