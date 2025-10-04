Truist Financial Corp Has $18.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $18,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,660,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after acquiring an additional 408,821 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,472,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,538,000 after acquiring an additional 110,232 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,183,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 128,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,545,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $86.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.7001 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

