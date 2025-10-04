Truist Financial Corp Has $20.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $20,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX stock opened at $279.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $284.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.