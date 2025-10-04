Truist Financial Corp Has $20.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $20,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
SOXX stock opened at $279.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $284.34.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Semiconductor ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.