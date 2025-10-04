Truist Financial Corp Has $22.58 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,783 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,645 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,922,633,000 after buying an additional 348,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,433,000 after buying an additional 358,916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $757,808,000 after buying an additional 223,294 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $709,201,000 after buying an additional 60,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.14.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

