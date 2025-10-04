Truist Financial Corp Has $23.51 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,334 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $23,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $179.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

